4. She Lost Her Dad In October 2020

Cassidy penned a tribute to her late father in October 2020, revealing they were estranged.

“My father passed away this morning, and has left a large hole in his family. His unmatched wit, endless charm and bountiful charisma will linger forever in the hearts of those who knew him,” she wrote via Instagram. “I am so thankful to my stepmother, Marilee, and to her family, for sacrificing so much to make his end of life as peaceful and as comfortable as possible. Those of you who know me well know that my father hasn’t been a part of my life for quite some time. I have harbored a great deal of grief and resentment in my heart for years that has made my progression into adulthood, at times … let’s go with turbulent.”

She added: “That said, I am positively humbled with gratitude that the opportunity to be in my fathers home, breaking bread with his family, and sitting beside him on the couch during the last few months of his life was one that I had. Only with an open, grateful heart can one truly heal from their hurts and let go of what holds them back. The impact my father had is far reaching and colorful, and certainly not without misstep. I will regret, probably forever, allowing my pride to stop me from reaching out to him so many dozens of times over the years.”