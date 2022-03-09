His Fantasy Suite Strategy

Clayton explained that he entered the fantasy suites week with the belief that physical intimacy was “critical” to a relationship, so he wanted to find out if he was compatible with the women in that way. “If I’m going to get engaged, that has to be there,” he added.

If Susie had told him ahead of time that she didn’t want him to have sex with anyone in the fantasy suites, he believes he would have abstained — but he said he would still have felt “love” for all three of the contestants. “If I would have sat and talked to her and said, ‘I’m in love with these other two women as well,’ and she said, ‘That’s a deal-breaker,’ then it wouldn’t have mattered if she went first or third,” he said. “The only thing that I could have changed is, ‘OK, I cannot be intimate with anybody and protect everyone.’ And I believe I would have done that. But I would have still had the feelings.”