Why He Said ‘I Love You’ 3 Times

Clayton made the unusual move of telling all three of his remaining contestants that he was in love with them, but he admitted that he didn’t think it was a good idea at the time. “I made it make sense in that moment. I had to make it make sense. … They need to know you’re in love with them before you get engaged. … When is the right time to tell somebody on that show when you’re falling in love with them? And I know people say, ‘OK, well, he should just have just told one person.’ I was in love with multiple women, so I felt that I should tell them all at the same time.”