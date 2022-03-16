Gabby Accuses Clayton of Pitting the Women Against Each Other

Gabby thought the Bachelor was trying to measure her, Rachel and Susie against each other. “Watching it back, everything is so muddled, and you are clearly pitting us against each other,” she told Clayton. “It really seems like a competition, which I had expressed to you that I didn’t want to be a part of.”

Gabby did not want to feel like she was in a competition to be the best woman. Rather, she believed Clayton should have focused on finding the best fit for him. She didn’t think he knew the weight of his words and told him that being in love with someone meant protecting them from the kind of pain he caused her.