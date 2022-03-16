Gabby Doesn’t Think Clayton Was Being ‘Malicious’

The season 26 contestant shared that she got clarity after watching Clayton’s journey and seeing another side of him. She felt misled and betrayed, but when he insisted that his intentions were not “malicious,” she agreed that he was not trying to be cruel.

However, Gabby pointed out that Clayton knew telling Susie he loved her “the most” would be a deal-breaker for Gabby, but he kept that information from her at the controversial rose ceremony.

“I don’t have the same needs as Susie. I’m not Susie, and neither is Rachel,” Gabby told him. “So you have to treat us as individuals.”