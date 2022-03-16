Why Rachel Stayed After the Rose Ceremony

Rachel confirmed that Clayton broke her heart during the rose ceremony, but she accepted his rose because he never gave her a reason to believe she wasn’t The One. He then broke her heart a second time by breaking up with her and Gabby at the same time.

She was in tears during the live portion of the finale, but she explained that it was not because she had lingering feelings for Clayton. Instead, she felt robbed of the opportunity to stand up for herself.