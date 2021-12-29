2. She’s a Cheerleader Who Has Made History

The Denver Broncos cheerleader, who has been on the squad since 2016, made history in 2021 as the first woman to receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award, which is usually given to football players.

“Windey is the first female and NFL cheerleader in the history of the award, which has traditionally been awarded to NFL players,” Pop Warner Little Scholars said in a press release, noting Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif also received the honor. “Both Windey and Duvarney-Tardif’s selflessness and commitment to helping others are an embodiment of sacrifice and teamwork, making them model representatives for young student-athletes across the nation.”