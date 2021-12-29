3. What She’s Looking for in a Partner

“Gabby is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass,” her ABC bio reads. “Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”

The description concludes: “Whatever man captures Gabby’s heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her Goldendoodle Leonardo are a package deal.”