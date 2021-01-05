Colton's Ex Heather Crashes Season 25 of 'The Bachelor': What We Know

2. Colton Was Her First Kiss

Heather’s job description on Colton’s season was “never been kissed.” During the season, however, she received her first kiss from the First Time author. Heather later called the kiss “so surreal” and “great” on the “Almost Famous” podcast — and addressed speculation she was lying.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better [first kiss]. … It was super interesting that people didn’t believe me,” she said in March 2019. “I’m like, ‘I don’t really know how to defend myself in this, but I don’t know why I would lie about something like that.’ It’s not something that would help me in any way in my opinion. I don’t think it’s going to get me anywhere.”