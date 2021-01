4. She Was Linked to Lawson Bates … But It Was Just a Music Video

Heather was linked to the Bringing Up Bates star earlier this year, but fans later learned that she was just appearing in his music video.

“Got to check something off the bucket list 🙌🏻✔️ Had the most fun shooting this music video with @lawbates for his new song ‘Song for a Girl’ and it’s out now!” she wrote alongside a clip from the shoot in September 2020.