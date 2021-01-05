Colton's Ex Heather Crashes Season 25 of 'The Bachelor': What We Know

5. She Went to College With Cassie Randolph

While Heather spent her time with Hannah in the mansion, she knew Cassie, who ended up winning season 23, pre-show.

“I walk into the mansion and my friend Cassie is there. She walked in and we were like, ‘Heather?’ ‘Cassie?’ It was so crazy. I had no idea,” Heather recalled in February 2019, noting that they both attended the Christian college Biola University. “It’s comforting. … You’re in this high-pressure situation and there is so much going on, so having that little piece of comfort put me at ease.”

(Colton and Cassie split in April 2020 after more than a year together. She later accused him of harassment and was granted a temporary restraining order against him. The court order was dropped in November 2020.)