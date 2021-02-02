Being a ‘Mean Girl’

“It’s one harsh line here or there when it’s been several people speaking their frustrations and their feelings,” she said. “After seeing how I react to frustrating situations, I reflected and I thought to myself, ‘Wow, I should have more compassion right off the bat.’ … I also think a lot of the criticism I have gotten is very gendered. If a man had said some of the more aggressive things I had said onscreen, he would be applauded for standing up for himself.”

Kit added that seeing the escort rumors about Brittany Galvin play out on the show was the most horrifying for her. “If she is an escort, sex workers’ rights have become a way more transparent topic in our culture,” she said. “On the other hand, I still recognize that there is a stigma around that work, so saying somebody is something or does that job is incredibly not OK. If it happened to me, I would be so upset. Watching Brittany and how she reacted to that, I applaud her.”