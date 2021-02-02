Defending Victoria

Rachel and Becca didn’t hold back while asking Kit about Victoria, who has been accused of bullying several women on the show. While Kit insisted that the self-proclaimed queen is “a talented comedian,” Rachel noted “it’s not coming through the television screen” for viewers.

“It’s a side of her that’s not very seen on the show,” Kit said of Victoria’s comedy. “Also, she opened up to me and a few other girls about traumas that she has dealt with in her life. … I wish that side of her was shown because I think it would illustrate why she acts certain ways toward other people.”

Kit went on to say that she wouldn’t defend Victoria’s “derogatory” comments.