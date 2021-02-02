Reality TV

Kit Keenan Reveals Why She’s ‘Mad’ About Her Socialite Label and More ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ Takeaways

Kit Keenan and Victoria Larson Kit Keenan Reveals Why Shes Mad About Socialite Title on The Bachelor
 Courtesy Kit Keenan/Instagram; Courtesy Victoria Larson/Instagram
Defending Victoria

Rachel and Becca didn’t hold back while asking Kit about Victoria, who has been accused of bullying several women on the show. While Kit insisted that the self-proclaimed queen is “a talented comedian,” Rachel noted “it’s not coming through the television screen” for viewers.

“It’s a side of her that’s not very seen on the show,” Kit said of Victoria’s comedy. “Also, she opened up to me and a few other girls about traumas that she has dealt with in her life. … I wish that side of her was shown because I think it would illustrate why she acts certain ways toward other people.”

Kit went on to say that she wouldn’t defend Victoria’s “derogatory” comments.

 

