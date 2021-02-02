Her Famous Mother

“There’s a lot more to me than nice cars and having a public figure as a mother,” Kit declared. She added, however, that Rowley is her “No. 1 supporter” and “lifeline,” noting it was “really tough” not to speak to her family while shooting the show.

“I have been given so much in my life and I have so many amazing opportunities and experiences that, you know, with all of that comes some explaining and some rightful people saying, ‘You are so privileged,’” Kit added about her upbringing. “I know that. I try all the time to be comfortable with that. At the end of the day, it’s not like I’m going to fashion shows every day. That’s part of my life.”