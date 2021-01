2. She Reminds Chris Harrison of Hannah B. and Hannah Ann

The host compared Rachael to former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who is from Alabama, and Bachelor season 24 winner Hannah Ann Sluss, who hails from Tennessee. “Don’t let that southern side fool ya! Again, I go back to [Hannah B.] and [Hannah Ann] and all of our Hannahs. She has that sweet southern charm, but trust me, they can take care of their own,” he said in December.