How They Are Coping

“It has been demoralizing and depressing. Many of us have received threats,” Kim said. “But mostly I just worry about Rachael because she has been by far the most devastated by this. These are issues that she is very passionate about, and she feels like she let everyone down.”

She continued: “We will never be able to understand how he feels about this situation as a Black man. We respect his stance on the situation. We have seen the devastation and heartbreak this has caused for Rachael. … This isn’t about winning a show. This was about finding love with Matt.”