Bachelor Bachelor’s Rachael Kirkconnell: A Guide to the Controversial Contestant’s Family By Sarah Hearon February 26, 2021 Darrell Kirkconnell/Facebook 11 3 / 11 The Youngest Rachael also has a 14-year-old brother named Greyson. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News