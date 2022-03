4. She Made a Good 1st Impression on Clayton

Clayton could not stop raving about Rachel in January after the season 26 premiere aired. “Oh man, I mean, [she’s] absolutely incredible,” he told Us at the time. “I love the fact that she’s so driven. I mean, to be a pilot in training — that’s so unique. And I could tell, as we talked that first night, she was so passionate about her occupation. She was someone who, like, was very intentional.”