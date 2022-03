5. She Expects Respect in a Relationship

Rachel’s soulmate should be “nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life — to her, to family and especially to waiters,” according to her bio. She also wants someone who shares her adventurous, playful, passionate and spontaneous spirit. She hopes to find “crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one” but her and her partner.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.