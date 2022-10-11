7. How Does Salley Feel About Her ‘BiP’ Portrayal?

Ahead of her official debut on the October 11 episode of season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, Wells Adams recalled an alleged story about Salley, who allegedly made out with Justin Glaze at Stagecoach, missing several flights for Mexico and leaving a producer in her truck for hours so she could talk to her ex-fiancé before bailing on the show at the airport. She fired back in the comments of her Instagram profile.

“Wait you left someone in a truck for 4hrs !!!! Wtf … they could have died … are you OK?” one person wrote to which Salley replied: “That definitely did not happen. Try to remember it’s a TV show.”

When another user wrote, “Sue abc,” Salley responded: “Would if I could.”