Bachelor Bachelor’s Sarah Trott: 5 Things to Know About Matt James’ Season 25 Contestant By Sarah Hearon January 11, 2021 Craig Sjodin/ABC 5 4 / 5 4. She Goes on a Journey With Matt Harrison revealed that Sarah has an “up and down journey” on season 25. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News