5. What Sarah’s Looking for in a Man

According to Sarah’s bio, she’s been in two serious relationships in the past. “She is hoping to find a man who prioritizes fitness and a healthy lifestyle just as much as she does and wants someone who will turn every day into an adventure better than the last,” the bio reads.

Like Matt, the San Diego resident is religious. “One thing that is very important to Sarah is finding a man whose commitment to faith is as strong as hers,” her bio says. “She hopes to one day be in a power couple that when they’re not spending time with their kids, they are doing work for the community and giving back to children in need.”