Clayton's Contestant Susie Knows Caelynn Miller-Keyes: 5 Things to Know

4. She’s Super Close to Her Family

Susie often shares snaps with her parents, Tom Evans and Jean Beans Evans, and her brother, Tommy Evans. She revealed in 2020 that her dad had “less than 1 percent chance to live” amid a battle with organ failure.

“This has definitely been the most challenging year in my life personally. Something that really made the difference in my days or even weeks when we were so uncertain or scared, would be the positive interactions with other people,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a snap with her dad and one of his doctors. “Often times- it was the nurses or health professionals that would come into the room cracking jokes, laughing with us or just sharing something positive about their life. In general 2020 has been significantly more isolated than any other year of my life (most of our lives) but I’ve tried to make sure that the human interaction I do have with others is positive. You never know what someone else is going through. Thanks to all the health care workers who choose to be positive and kind when they show up to work long hours every day.”