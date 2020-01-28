Not Happy

Chase did multiple interviews about his experience on the show, explaining that while he knew Victoria was going on the reality series — she said during the episode she told him ahead of time and he wasn’t thrilled — he had no clue he’d be performing for her date. He told “Fitz and the Morning” radio show on January 24 that he was “pissed off” by “the fact that they did that to me.”

He added: “It’s over the top. It’s unnecessary, I didn’t expect it. But at the end of the day, it happened. … I don’t know if it’s the producers, or if they just got lucky,” he continued. “I know what I think, but I’ll let everybody else figure out what they think.”