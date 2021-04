No Support from Bachelor Nation

According to Victoria, she didn’t get a lot of love from Bachelor alums as the season was airing. “I felt the opposite. That part was kind of hard ‘cause even, like, Ashley [Iaconetti] was like s—ting on me a bit. All of them were like, ‘Oh, this weirdo girl.’ And it’s kind of like, ‘Alright, you guys have been through it.’”