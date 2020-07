Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker)

Wells nearly missed out on the opportunity to play Marty’s girlfriend in the beloved ‘80s film, but was recast in her role after her scheduling conflict was resolved. When her mother was diagnosed with cancer, the actress put her career on hold to be with her family and founded clothing brand Armani Wells in her absence from the spotlight. She returned to acting in 2011 and has taken a handful of small roles since getting back in the game.