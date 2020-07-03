‘Back to the Future’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Crispin Glover (George McFly)

The quirky comic actor has appeared in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993), Charlie’s Angels (2000) and Hot Tub Time Machine (2010). In the 1980s, he started his own publishing company, Volcanic Eruptions, which helped him get four of the nearly 20 books he’s authored on store shelves. Later on in his career, Glover moved behind the camera and directed two films: What Is It? and It Is Fine! Everything is Fine, which both premiered at Sundance Festival in 2005 and 2007, respectively.