‘Back to the Future’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Frances Lee McCain (Stella Baines)

One year before Back to the Future hit theaters, McCain costarred in both Gremlins and Footloose. The former Broadway star is also known for her role in the 1986 drama Stand by Me. After returning to school to earn a degree in psychology, the actress relocated to New Mexico, where she founded an experimental theater project based on the stories of local blue collar workers. Her most recent credit was in the 2018 comedy Ideal Home alongside Paul Rudd and Alison Pill.