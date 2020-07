James Tolkan (Mr. Strickland)

Other than Back to the Future, Tolkan had memorable movie moments in Top Gun (1986), Masters of the Universe (1987) and Dick Tracy (1990). He appeared in shows like Miami Vice, Remington Steele and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air before taking on more than a dozen roles in A&E’s A Nero Wolfe Mystery in 2001 and 2002. The Michigan-born actor has been married to wife Parmelee Welles since 1971.