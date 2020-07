Marc McClure (Dave McFly)

The California native was featured in a number of different TV shows, including Once an Eagle, Happy Days and Cold Case, after reprising his role in all three Back to the Future films. In 2003, he appeared in the remake of Freaky Friday as a nod to his turn in the 1976 original. He tied the knot with Carol Courson Cowley in August 1985 and the pair welcomed a child together soon after.