‘Back to the Future’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly)

The five-time Emmy winner went on to play Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties (1982–1989) and Mike Flaherty on ABC’s Spin City (1996–2000). Fox took a step back from acting in 2000, two years after publicly disclosing that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He later created the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help find a cure for the degenerative disorder. The Canadian actor has been married to Family Ties costar Tracy Pollan since 1988 and the pair share four children: son Sam and daughters Schuyler, Aquinnah and Esme.