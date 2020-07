Thomas F. Wilson (Biff Tannen)

After his breakthrough role in the Back to the Future trilogy, Wilson did voice work in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series and in several episodes of Spongebob Squarepants since its 1999 debut. He made recurring appearances in NBC’s short-lived Freaks and Geeks and reunited with Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd in the 1994 film Camp Nowhere. The Philadelphia native shares four children with wife Caroline Thomas, who he married in July 1985.