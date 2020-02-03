Pics Inside the 2020 BAFTA Awards: The Cutest Candid Moments By Sarah Hearon February 3, 2020 Jonny Birch/BAFTA/Shutterstock 13 7 / 13 Royally Yours William and Kate were seemingly enjoying their evening at the awards show. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News