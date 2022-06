The Outfits Are Everything

In June 2022, Robbie and Gosling were spotted filming in Los Angeles, wearing their Western finest. Ken’s ensemble included a white cowboy hat, pink neckerchief and an embroidered shit with white fringe along the back and arms. Robbie’s Barbie, meanwhile, chose a matching vest and pants embroidered with sparkly stars in her signature shade of hot pink. The look was finished off with long, blonde locks and a white cowboy hat.