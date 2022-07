What a Vibe

“It’s the first movie I’ve ever been involved with where, like, the public knows about it before it’s even, you know, done being made,” Michael Cera told Entertainment Tonight in June 2022. “People know about it [before it’s out.] … In a way, it’s already over and we had such a good vibe. There’s a really good cast vibe on this movie and I think the movie’s gonna be great. I’m really excited about it.”