Who Else Has Joined the Cast?

In April 2022, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Will Ferrell had signed on to the film and will reportedly play the CEO of a toy company that may or may not be a reference to Mattel, the company that makes Barbie dolls. In addition, Sex Education star — and Robbie doppelgänger — Emma Mackey joined the cast. Though her role has not been revealed, many fans began speculating that she would be playing Skipper, the younger sister of Barbie, thanks to her resemblance to the Suicide Squad star.