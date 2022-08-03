A Growing Batgirl

“I will say one of my favorite things about our script and the heart of our movie is that you get to see Babs and this alter-ego that she summons up, Batgirl, vacillate between the nuances of life and good and bad and black and white, and that there so much in between,” Grace told E! News in April 2022. “At the end of the day, in Gotham, so there’s always a case, right? It’s kind of like an investigative story, it’s a detective story, so she does have a case that drives her into these crazy situations.”

Grace teased that Batgirl “gets herself into a lot of these sticky situations and has to discover a lot about parts of herself in order to get herself out of them.” She added that her character matures over the course of the movie.