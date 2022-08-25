How Did Ivory Aquino React?

On August 24, hours after The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Warner Bros. would be locking away the footage of the film, Aquino — who portrayed Batgirl’s best friend, Alysia Yeoh — took to Twitter with an open letter directed to David Zaslav, the president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Dear Mr. Zaslav, I just read an article @THR about supposed ‘funeral screenings’ of #Batgirl and the possibility afterwards that the film footage would be destroyed.. if this is the case, as one of many who poured our hearts into the making of this, I ask that this measure be reconsidered,” she wrote. “As much as I’ve tried my best to be strong these past few weeks, I’d find myself crying, for lack of a better term, from grief, and tonight was one of those nights. … My heart goes out to @LeslieGrace and our beloved directors and entire crew & cast who spent months dedicating their all to this endeavor.”