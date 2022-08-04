Top 5

Stories

Movies

Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More

By
Leslie Grace Reacts to Her ‘Batgirl’ Film Being Scrapped: I'm ‘Proud’ of It
Leslie Grace. Courtesy Leslie Grace/Instagram
7
7 / 7
podcast

How Has Leslie Grace Responded?

“On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace captioned an Instagram statement in August 2022. “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan: THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ #Batgirl for life!”

Back to top