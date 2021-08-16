News Lea Michele, Billie Lourd and More Celebrities React to Beanie Feldstein’s ‘Funny Girl’ Casting By Yana Grebenyuk August 16, 2021 AFF-USA/Shutterstock 13 9 / 13 Ellen Pompeo “This is the best news ever for so many reasons!!” the Grey’s Anatomy star gushed. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! The Duggar Family Has Welcomed an Army of Babies — and There Are More on the Way! Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! More News