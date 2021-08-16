News

Lea Michele, Billie Lourd and More Celebrities React to Beanie Feldstein’s ‘Funny Girl’ Casting

By
Lea Michele More React Beanie Feldstein Funny Girl Casting
 MediaPunch/Shutterstock
13
11 / 13
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum “can’t wait to see” Feldstein take the stage, she wrote.

Back to top