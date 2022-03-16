Diane Keaton

The Oscar winner played Daphne Wilder, the overbearing mother of three daughters. Keaton went on to star in Morning Glory, The Big Wedding, 5 Flights Up, Love the Coopers, Book Club, Poms and Love, Weddings & Other Disasters. The actress appeared on The Young Pope and Green Eggs and Ham before reprising her role as Nina Banks in the short film, Father of the Bride Part 3, in 2020. Keaton is also a director and producer having worked on the TV series Pasadena and films Smother, Poms and Mack & Rita.

The Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty author was honored by the American Film Institute with 2017’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The Annie Hall star adopted her daughter, Dexter, in 1996 when she was 12 months old. She expanded her family in 2001 when she adopted son Duke.