Gabriel Macht

Macht played one of Milly’s potential love interests, a guitarist named Johnny. The New York native then appeared in The Spirit, Middle Men, Love & Other Drugs, A Bag of Hammers and Breaking at the Edge. He portrayed Harvey Specter on Suits from 2011 to 2019. Macht served as a producer on the USA Network series beginning in 2013. He also made his directorial debut on the show in 2015.

The Carnegie Mellon alum wed Jacinda Barrett in 2004. The couple share two children: daughter Satine and son Luca.