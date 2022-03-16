Mandy Moore

Moore starred in Dedication and License to Wed the same year that she portrayed Milly Wilder in Because I Said So. The actress then voiced Rapunzel in Disney’s Tangled and has since reprised the role on TV’s Tangled: Short Cuts and Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. Moore appeared on TRON: Uprising, High School USA!, Red Band Society and voiced Sheriff Callie on Sheriff Callie’s Wild West before beginning her stint as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us. The New Hampshire native returned to music in 2020 after an 11-year hiatus with the release of her Silver Landings album. She announced her seventh studio record, In Real Life, in 2022.

The A Walk to Remember star was married to Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016. She married Taylor Goldsmith in 2018. Moore welcomed her first child, son Gus, with Goldsmith in February 2021.