Piper Perabo

Perabo played Daphne’s daughter Mae Wilder. The Texas native went on to appear in Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Sordid Things, Ashes, Looper and Spontaneous. She also starred on Covert Affairs as Annie Walker, Notorious as Julia George, The Big Leap as Paula Clark and Yellowstone as Summer Higgins. Perabo began playing Andy Salter on Billions in 2022. She made her debut as a producer while working on Covert Affairs in 2013.

The Coyote Ugly actress married director Stephen Kay in 2014. Perabo doesn’t have any children of her own but is the stepmother of Kay’s daughter.