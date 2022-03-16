Stephen Collins

The 7th Heaven alum played Daphne’s love interest and Johnny’s father, Joe. He then appeared on Private Practice before playing Dr. Dayton King on No Ordinary Family. Collins starred on Devious Maids and Revolution before stepping away from Hollywood in 2014 following a sexual abuse scandal.

The Iowa native made headlines in 2014 when an audio tape surfaced in which he purportedly confessed to sexually abusing young girls in the past. The recording was allegedly taped during a therapy session with Collins and published by TMZ. Collins later revealed during a 20/20 interview that he exposed himself to multiple teens throughout the 1970s to 1990s.

Collins split from wife Faye Grant in January 2015 after nearly 30 years of marriage. The exes share daughter Kate, who was born in 1989.