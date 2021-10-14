Explaining Her Arie, Garrett Shade

“The world saw how my relationship with Arie unfolded and how that ended, which was really tough, but there wasn’t much dialogue there other than him ending things on TV and that was kind of it,” Becca said. “And then in my past relationship with Garrett, obviously, that breakup was a lot more private, but I never felt like those two men who — you know, we had promised our lives to each other at one point, I had the ring. We were committed for a short amount of time, but I never felt like they were all in, like, ready to fight. And for both of those breakups, there wasn’t much dialogue or passion, it was more so it just ended in the way that it did.”