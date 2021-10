How They Got Back Together

Becca traveled to San Diego and the duo “picked up right where we left off,” she said. “We chatted until, like, three or four in the morning some nights and just talked about any and everything. The second I saw him — because I flew back to L.A. and then drove down to San Diego — I think right away he picked me up and kissed me and then we just had unlimited time to explore what this could be.”