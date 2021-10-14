Who Reached Out Post-Show

Becca was the one who got Thomas’ phone number and reached out to him after she got her phone back.

“We never really got into the nitty-gritty of, like, ‘What are we?’ on the beach, like, how serious it actually was until that last day,” Becca explained. “So it was in those moments where I saw how committed he actually was to being in this relationship and wanting to truly fight for it where it was a new experience for me and I was like, ‘That’s really special.’ And if he’s willing to do that then I’m willing to do that too. We came back and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras but in that moment, I think that was game-changing for me because I have really never had somebody fight, I would say, like, tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me.”

“I was mad, I was hurt,” Thomas admitted, noting he had a feeling that things weren’t really over. “When she first texted me, she started off, ‘I know I’m probably the last person you want to hear from right now.’ And it couldn’t be further from the truth, that’s the one text I was waiting to hear. That’s the one person I wanted to see. That’s the one person I wanted to hold. … [The breakup] showed us that we experienced something and it was taken away from us for a moment.”