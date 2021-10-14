Top 5

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Reveal How They Got Back Together After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Revelations

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Reveal How They Got Back Together After Bachelor in Paradise
Why Becca and Thomas Broke Up

When asked why Becca pulled the plug on their romance on the show, she noted, “We had a great time together and I would say it was smooth sailing for those weeks that we spent on the beach together, which was incredible to start a relationship, but for me, to leave a third time with somebody I really had to know who I would be leaving with. … I was like, I see this positive fun-loving, supportive great guy, but to make a relationship, there’s going to be hard times and I wanted to see how he would get through adversity or handle any hiccup in the road, and I didn’t get to see that on my time really in Paradise.”

 

